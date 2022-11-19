Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Robby Shelton in the third round at the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Robby Shelton hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Shelton finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Robby Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robby Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Shelton's 148 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Shelton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Shelton to 5 under for the round.