Paul Haley II putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haley II finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Paul Haley II hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Haley II to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Haley II had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Haley II's 190 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.