Patton Kizzire finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.