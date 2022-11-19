Patrick Rodgers shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Ben Martin; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rodgers's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

Rodgers hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Rodgers hit his 80 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Rodgers at 6 under for the round.