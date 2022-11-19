MJ Daffue finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Daffue hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th. This moved Daffue to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daffue's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Daffue reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Daffue at 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Daffue went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.