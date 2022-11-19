Michael Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 37 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.