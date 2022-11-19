Matthias Schwab putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Schwab's tee shot went 200 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schwab's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.