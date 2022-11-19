Martin Trainer putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Martin Trainer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Martin Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

Trainer tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Trainer had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Trainer's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Trainer had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.