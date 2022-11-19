Kevin Yu comes back from a rocky start in round three of the RSM Classic

Kevin Yu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Yu finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Kevin Yu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Yu's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Yu had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Yu suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Yu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Yu to even for the round.