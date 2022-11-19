Kevin Streelman rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streelman finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Kevin Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Streelman's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Streelman's tee shot went 221 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Streelman's 165 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.