Kevin Roy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Kevin Roy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Roy finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kevin Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Roy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Roy had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Roy to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Roy's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Roy's 121 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Roy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Roy at 1 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to 2 under for the round.