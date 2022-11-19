  • Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Kevin Kisner makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner sinks 27-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Kevin Kisner makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.