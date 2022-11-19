Kevin Kisner putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kevin Kisner had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kisner's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kisner's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kisner hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kisner chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.