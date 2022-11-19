Keith Mitchell putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Keith Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mitchell had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.