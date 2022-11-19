Justin Suh shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

Justin Suh hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Suh had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Suh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Suh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.