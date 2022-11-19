Justin Rose shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Justin Rose hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Rose's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Rose's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Rose chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Rose had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.