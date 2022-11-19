Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Bramlett hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at even-par for the round.

Bramlett hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.