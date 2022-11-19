Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic

Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

Dahmen tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 24 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.