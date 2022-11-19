Jim Herman shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to even for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.