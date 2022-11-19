Jacob Bridgeman putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Jacob Bridgeman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Jacob Bridgeman got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacob Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bridgeman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Bridgeman to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bridgeman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Bridgeman's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Bridgeman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bridgeman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Bridgeman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Bridgeman's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.