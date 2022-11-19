J.T. Poston posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the RSM Classic

J.T. Poston hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Poston finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, J.T. Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put J.T. Poston at 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poston had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poston's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.