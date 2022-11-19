Henrik Norlander shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Norlander hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norlander to even for the round.