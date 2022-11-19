Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Buckley's tee shot went 167 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Buckley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.