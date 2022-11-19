Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Harry Higgs hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Higgs's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 102 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.