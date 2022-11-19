-
Harris English finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2022
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
English got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to even-par for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, English's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.
