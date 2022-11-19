Greyson Sigg shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Sigg's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 128 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Sigg's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Sigg missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Sigg to even-par for the round.