Erik Barnes shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RSM Classic

Erik Barnes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Barnes hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Barnes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Barnes's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Barnes missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Barnes had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.