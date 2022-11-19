Eric Cole putts himself to an even-par third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Eric Cole hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cole finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Eric Cole chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Eric Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Cole reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

Cole got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Cole to even-par for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cole's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cole had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cole chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even for the round.