Dylan Wu putts himself to an even-par third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Dylan Wu hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dylan Wu's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 32 yards for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Wu's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wu hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.