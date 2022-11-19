Doc Redman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic

Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day in 69th at 1 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Redman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 3 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.