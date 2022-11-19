-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 306 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
