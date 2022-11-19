Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.