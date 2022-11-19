Dean Burmester shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

Dean Burmester hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 228 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Burmester chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, Burmester missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burmester to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.