Davis Riley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

Davis Riley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Riley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Riley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even for the round.