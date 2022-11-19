  • David Lingmerth shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lingmerth rolls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.