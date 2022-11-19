David Lingmerth shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic

David Lingmerth hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Lingmerth had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Lingmerth's his second shot went 119 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 130 yards to the green where he three putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.