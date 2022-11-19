Danny Lee posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the RSM Classic

Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lee's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.