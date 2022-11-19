  • Cole Hammer shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • Following his second-round 4-under 66 at The RSM Classic 2022, Cole Hammer talks about his strong finish after carding a trio of bogeys on the front nine.
    Interviews

    Cole Hammer’s interview after Round 2 of The RSM Classic

    Following his second-round 4-under 66 at The RSM Classic 2022, Cole Hammer talks about his strong finish after carding a trio of bogeys on the front nine.