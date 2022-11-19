Cole Hammer shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic

Cole Hammer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hammer finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Hammer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hammer at 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hammer went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hammer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.