Chris Stroud comes back from a rocky start in round three of the RSM Classic

Chris Stroud hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stroud finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Chris Stroud suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chris Stroud at 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Stroud chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stroud hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stroud at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Stroud had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Stroud's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stroud's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stroud hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.