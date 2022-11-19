  • Chris Gotterup shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Cole Hammer shot 8-under 64 with nine birdies to gain an early one-shot lead.
    Round Recaps

    Cole Hammer takes solo lead after 18 at The RSM Classic

