Chris Gotterup shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Chris Gotterup hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gotterup chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gotterup's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gotterup hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gotterup hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th. This moved Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.