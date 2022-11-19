  • Carl Yuan shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Carl Yuan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Carl Yuan rolls in 24-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Carl Yuan makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.