Carl Yuan shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Carl Yuan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Yuan got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Yuan to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Yuan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Yuan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Yuan's 137 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Yuan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Yuan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.