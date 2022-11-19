Callum Tarren shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Callum Tarren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Tarren chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Tarren's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Tarren had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.