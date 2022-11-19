Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garnett's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garnett had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.