Brian Harman shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the RSM Classic

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Harman's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

Harman hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 50-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Harman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Harman hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

Harman tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 6 under for the round.