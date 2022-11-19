  • Brian Harman shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Brian Harman makes a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Brian Harman sends in 15-foot putt for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Brian Harman makes a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 8th hole.