Brent Grant shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

Brent Grant hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 64th at 3 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Grant tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grant to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 2 over for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Grant reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Grant had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Grant's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Grant reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 3 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Grant hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Grant chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.