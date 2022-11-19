Brandon Wu putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Brandon Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Brandon Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wu's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.