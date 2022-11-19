Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Ben Taylor in the third round at the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Ben Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Taylor finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Ben Taylor chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Taylor's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.