Ben Martin shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Ben Martin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Patrick Rodgers; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Martin's 159 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Martin hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Martin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Martin's 159 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 6 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Martin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.