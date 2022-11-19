Ben Griffin shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Griffin had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.