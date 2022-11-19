Beau Hossler putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Beau Hossler hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Beau Hossler's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hossler hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.