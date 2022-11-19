Andrew Putnam rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Putnam finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Andrew Putnam's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.