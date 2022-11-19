  • Andrew Putnam rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Andrew Putnam gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.