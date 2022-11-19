Andrew Landry shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Landry's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.