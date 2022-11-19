Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Smalley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Smalley's 103 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Smalley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Smalley's 154 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.